Police investigate abductions of 2 Springfield co-workers

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police are investigating reports that a masked man abducted two co-workers, roughed them up and returned them.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the workers are alleged to have been abducted in separate incidents that occurred about a month apart. Police were investigating an August 20 abduction when they learned about a similar case one month earlier.

Police said that the recent case involved a man who was confronted as he was leaving his apartment to begin work on the night shift. A gunman made the man drive to an unknown location, where he was assaulted. The gunman then returned the man to the apartments.

Police spokeswoman Lisa Cox says the investigation into the earlier incident is still in its infancy.