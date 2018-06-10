Police investigate after shots fired in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY – Jefferson City Police confirmed a shots fired incident on Monroe Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in at 12:26 p.m., according to a JCPD captain. Officers tried to stop the suspected vehicle less than five minutes later, leading to a short police chase.

One witness said he heard about ten shots fired, but said he feels the area is usually safe.

The car was pulled over at Southwest and Ellis Boulevard.

The captain said four suspects were taken into custody. Two firearms and narcotics were seized.

Police blocked off traffic at Acthison and Monroe streets while investigating.