Police investigate armed robbery at Paris Road Subway

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday night at the Subway restaurant in the 2700 block of Paris Road.

CPD Sgt. James Meyer said a black man came into the business Saturday evening, pointed a gun at employee and demanded cash.

Meyer said the suspect made the employee lie on the ground. He said the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Employees were unable to tell police which direction the man ran from the scene in.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Meyer said the case has been turned over to the department's Criminal Investigations Division.

