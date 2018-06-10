Police Investigate Armed Robbery of Pharmacy

COLUMBIA - Officers were dispatched to Flo's Pharmacy on 1506 E. Broadway at around 8:15 a.m. to respond to an armed robbery.

Officers learned that the suspect came into the business and asked for headache medicine. The suspect then came around the counter and approached one of the clerks from behind with a handgun and demanded pain medication.

The clerk complied and the suspect left the store and ran from the area. Police were unable to locate the suspect. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5'6" to 5'8", 150 to 160 pounds with brown to dark hair. He was wearing a black ball cap, black sweatshirt and pants, and dark aviator type sunglasses.

Police are urging anyone with any information to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS.