Police investigate attempted armed robbery in north Columbia

COLUMBIA - A man's dog foiled a robbery attempted in north Columbia Tuesday night, police said.

The dog attacked a male suspect who approached the victim, brandished a firearm and demanded money. Police said the suspect fled when the dog attacked him.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Range Line Street around 7:30 p.m. They described the suspect as a man around 5 feet 11 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with a hood and jeans.

In a news release, police said the suspect left the area without any property.

Police asked anyone with information about the attempted robbery to call the department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477 to remain anonymous.