Police investigate deadly shooting in Kansas City

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police said Thursday a man was killed in a Kansas City shooting.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting was reported around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police were looking for a man and a woman who drove away in a black four-door vehicle.

The death marked the 52nd homicide in the Kansas City area this year and the 32nd homicide in Kansas City.

No other details were immediately available.