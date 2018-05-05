Police investigate deadly shooting in north Columbia
COLUMBIA (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly Columbia shooting.
Police said in a news release that 43-year-old Robert Eugene Jennings, of Columbia, was shot multiple times Thursday in the northern part of the city. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The release says detectives are working to identify and capture the suspect or suspects.
No other details were immediately released.
