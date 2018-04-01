Police Investigate Death of NW Mo. State Student

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Maryville police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Northwest Missouri State University student.

Police say in a news release that Tomarken Smith of St. Louis died at a hospital early Friday after being assaulted in Maryville. Individuals involved in the assault are in custody.

Police did not release further details on the case. The news release says the Nodaway County prosecuting attorney is expected to file charges against those taken into custody.

Smith was a senior pre-professional studies major with a minor in coaching.