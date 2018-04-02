Police investigate drive-by shooting near Ferguson march

FERGUSON (AP) - St. Louis County police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened just blocks away from a march that marked a year since Michael Brown's death in Ferguson.

The shooting happened about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, near the site where several hundred people were marching from Canfield Drive to a church. Canfield Drive is where Brown, who was black and unarmed, was killed by Ferguson officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014. Wilson was not charged with a crime.

St. Louis County Police spokesman Shawn McGuire had no details about the victim and didn't know if the shooting was related to the march. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a man was shot in the ankle. A witness said seven to nine shots were fired from a passing car.