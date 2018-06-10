Police investigate fatal shooting outside Missouri bank

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a Springfield bank.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that police spokesperson Lisa Cox says the shooting happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday outside of a Commerce Bank branch. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. The man's name wasn't immediately released.

Cox says the suspect hasn't been caught. The suspect is currently at large and the shooting did not appear to be random.