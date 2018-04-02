Police investigate home invasion robbery

COLUMBIA - Four men robbed a home at gunpoint on the 100 block of Vandiver Drive Wednesday evening.

Columbia police said a 63-year-old man heard a knock on the door at 10:55 p.m. When he opened the door, four men entered his home asking where the money was located. One of the men had a gun, police said, and the suspects took an undisclosed amount of property before leaving.

Three other residents, one man and two women, were home at the time of the invasion. The 63-year-old man received minor injuries but refused medical attention.