Police investigate homicide of Springfield man

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Police are investigating the killing of a Springfield man.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 30-year-old Benjamin S. Jester was found early Sunday with "what appeared to be a gunshot wound." Police say Jester was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police made the discovery after receiving a noise call and found Jester lying on the ground. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and asking anyone with information to call. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.