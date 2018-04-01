Police investigate Kansas City homicide

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating Kansas City's 88th homicide of the year.

Police said in a news release that the victim was down inside a residence when officers responded Tuesday night. The man was declared dead at the scene. Police didn't immediately release the man's name.

The release says there is no information about a suspect. Police are asking anyone with information to call a tips hotline.