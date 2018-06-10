Police investigate report of shots fired near MU campus

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department received a report of shots fired near the MU campus Sunday night, according to MU Alert.

MU Alert said later officers did not find any evidence of shots fired.

The report came in to CPD at 10:42 p.m. of four shots fired in the alley between the Lofts at 308 Ninth and Hitt Street Garage, according to MU Alert.