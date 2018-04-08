Police Investigate School Shooting

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Student Shot,0087Student shot at high school basketball game HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) -- Police in north St. Louis County continue to investigate after a shooting at a high school basketball game. A student was shot in the hand and possibly the leg around 8 p-m last night. It happened in the parking lot of McCluer North High School after a game against Hazelwood Central. The injuries are not life-threatening. Police Lieutenant Ron Vaughn says that as officers were aiding the injured student, the suspect got away. No word on what prompted the shooting. (KSDK-TV) (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-16-07 0848EST