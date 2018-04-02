Police Investigate Shooting Near Worley Street Park

COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 503 W. Worley Street, Worley Street Park Monday evening.

Joint Communications received several calls reporting three shots fired in the north side of the park. Callers stated two vehicles were seen leaving the north side of the park but were unsure if the vehicles were involved in the shots fired.

Joint Communications then received a call just before 7 p.m. from a local hospital with a male victim with non-life threatening gunshot wound. The 18-year-old victim was taken into surgery prior to officers arriving at the hospital. Police said there is no further suspect information and no arrests have been made.