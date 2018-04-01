Police investigate shots fired in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating a Christmas Day shots fired incident outside of a northeast Columbia liquor store.

CPD Sgt. Mike Youtsey said the incident happened Friday afternoon near the Arena Liquor store at the corner of Ballenger Lane and Rice Road.

Youtsey said it began with a disagreement between people in a car and people standing in the liquor store's parking lot. As the car drove away from the liquor store's parking lot, someone on the other end of the argument fired multiple shots at the car.

Youtsey said police didn't believe anyone was hurt in the dispute, but some of the shots hit and damaged the car. He said witnesses told police the suspects ran toward Whispering Meadows Court.