Police investigate shots fired near Lincoln University

JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City Police Department was investigating Wednesday morning after a shots fired incident near Lincoln University.

Police said they responded to 400 E Ashley Street around 2 a.m. where they found several shell casings. They said one bullet shattered a car window and a second hit a car door. According to police, one man suffered a cut to his hand, but they did not know how he was cut.

Police said the gunfire scattered a crowd of people. A motive for the shooting wasn't known Wednesday morning.

The Lincoln University Police Department said it was in the area when the incident occurred and assisted JCPD.

JCPD said it could not confirm whether a suspect was arrested because the investigation was ongoing.