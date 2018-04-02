Police investigate shots fired on Range Line Street in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shots fired report on Range Line St. on Saturday night.

According to the press release, officers arrived and located multiple shell casings and damage to a residence on the 3400 block of Range Line St.

The cause of the shooting is still unknown and the investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.