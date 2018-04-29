Police investigate south Columbia armed robbery

COLUMBIA - An armed robbery occurred early Monday morning at an East Nifong Break Time Convenience Store. Police said it happened at 2:44 a.m.

Police said a man dressed in dark colored clothing entered the store with a handgun and then demanded cash from the clerk.

The man took an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the scene on foot.

There were no injuries or property damage reported.

Police have a vague suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department of Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.