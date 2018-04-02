Police investigate two home invasion shootings in one evening

COLUMBIA - One home invasion and one attempted home invasion occurred Sunday evening in Columbia, with one victim sent to a hospital from gunshot wounds.

According to police reports, an invasion at Loch Lane took place before 8:30 p.m., where two unknown armed males entered the home demanding money from the resident. The suspects then fired rounds in the home, some hitting and severely injuring the victim.

Written in a separate report, an attempted invasion at Mexico Gravel Road took place before 9:50 p.m., where at least one armed male wearing a mask and gloves tried to enter the victim's home. However, the victim was also armed with a firearm and shot rounds at the suspect before the suspect ran off.

According to Columbia Police, the Loch Lane victim is currently in stable condition.

Public Information Officer Bryana Larimer with the Columbia Police Department says incidents such as home invasions most often don't happen at random.

"It's typically going to be something that has instigated that. People that know each other," Larimer said.

Larimer also said it's important for victims of home invasions to try and identify their assailants as specifically as possible.

CPD encourages anyone with information about these incidents to either contact the department directly or tip anonymously through Crimestoppers.