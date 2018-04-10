Police investigate woman's death in Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Kansas City apartment.

Police said in a news release that the discovery was made early Thursday after officers were dispatched to a reported disturbance. Upon arriving, a man flagged down officers and directed them to the apartment with the victim inside.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. No other information was immediately released, including the name of the victim. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.