Police investigating car accident in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an early Thursday morning car accident at East New Haven and South Rolling Hills Road.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Columbia Police Department said one of the cars involved in the crash was previously reported as stolen. Officers could not confirm if the driver at the time of the crash was the same person suspected of stealing the vehicle.

CPD said the driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene.

CPD’s K-9 team evaluated the stolen vehicle and investigated a nearby wooded area, but did not return with the suspect.

Officers on the scene avoided making too many comments to reporters. One officer said the situation seemed, “fishy.”

CPD said it appeared the stolen vehicle rear-ended the other, pushing it through the 4-way stop on New Haven and Rolling Hills Road.

CPD confirmed the two victims were in the second car involved in the accident. It is not clear if the driver of the stolen vehicle was injured, or if there were any other passengers in that vehicle.

