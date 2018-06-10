Police investigating cell phone sale turned armed robbery

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department said Saturday morning it was investigating a cell phone sale that turned into an armed robbery.

Officers said two men met on Rangeline Street near Rain Forest Parkway for a planned cell phone sale Friday night. The men had previously met online via social media, authorities said.

Police said the seller handed the phone to the suspect for inspection, and the suspect ran away without paying. As he was running, the suspect fell down and pointed a handgun at the seller, according to CPD.

The seller went back to his vehicle and called 911, authorities said.

Police said Saturday morning they have not found the suspect.