Police investigating gunfire find 1 man dead, another hurt

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one man has been killed and another injured in Kansas City.

Police say officers responded Tuesday night after hearing gunfire and found the two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The surviving victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call police or a tips hotline.