Police Investigating North Columbia Shootout

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said a group of men opened fire at subjects standing in front of a home in north Columbia Wednesday night.

Police responded around 8:13 p.m. to reports of three to four men exiting a white sedan and firing multiple shots at the front of a home in the 5300 block of Currituck Lane.

Police said two of the potential victims returned gunfire to the group shooting at them. The suspects got back into the sedan and drove away from the scene leaving cartridge casings behind.

No injuries have yet been reported. At least one residence has been reported as being damaged due to gunfire.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Evidence Unit are working the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652.