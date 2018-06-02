Police Investigating Shots Fired at Gateway Apartment Complex

COLUMBIA - Columbia police are still investigating a shots fired call that occurred at the Gateway Apartment Complex early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Buttonwood Drive at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday. They also found about four shell casings in the parking lot east of building 3906.

Hallie Spaar is a resident at Gateway who witnessed the incident. She said she was about to head to bed when her roommate told her to come out on their porch.

"There were like 300 or 400 people just mobbing the clubhouse," Spaar said.

Spaar said she thought it was fireworks when she first heard popping noises, but later realized it was gunshots when she heard screaming.

"We heard, like, a gunshot go off, and then it was, like, a few more. Like, four or five more, like in rapid succession. We were like, oh, we gotta get inside," she said.

Spaar and her roommate, Taylor Harrison, said they have no reservations about living at Gateway after this incident, and said they have already signed a lease to live there again in the fall. Spaar said she knows that what happened at Gateway could have happened at any other apartment complex.

Some residents said they believe what happened at Gateway was a result of an earlier altercation at the Blue Note Friday night. Gateway staff also told KOMU 8 News they do not believe the incident involved any of the complex's residents.

"We have on-site surveillance at all times, and we received no calls from residents saying their neighbor or roommate was involved," the assistant manager of the complex said.

Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer said there is no victim or suspect information as of Saturday afternoon. There are also no reports of any property damage.