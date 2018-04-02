Police Investigating Suspicious Death

Sharon Ream had not been heard from in weeks when Springfield police found her Monday evening. They suspect a homicide. A police spokesman said officers "found some things that didn't add up," but officials declined to say why they think the woman's death was a homicide. A neighbor told the Springfield News-Leader that a family member answered telephone calls to Ream's house, saying that she was attending to a family emergency in Saint Joseph. Police have not corroborated that story. If the death is ruled a homicide, it would be the second in Springfield this year.