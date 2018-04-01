Police Investigating Two Shots Fired Incidents

BOONE COUNTY - At approximately 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Boone County Sheriff's Department Deputies were dispatched to a report of shots fired at a business in the 5900 Block of Wagon Trail Road.

The first Deputy on the scene located a gun shot victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS (8477).

The second shots fired incident occurred in the 1400 block of Greensboro Drive Friday night. Columbia Police officers were dispatched to the scene at 10:46 p.m. and discovered a vehicle parked in the driveway at 1431 Greensboro had been struck by a bullet. Officers do not believe the residence was targeted.

Witnesses reported hearing a verbal argument prior to the shots fired. There were no reported injuries and no suspect information.