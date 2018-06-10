Police: Kansas City boy accidentally killed by young brother

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police say a 3-year-old boy who died last week was accidentally shot by his 5-year-old brother.

Police found Jermone L. Green suffering from a gunshot wound at the townhouse where he lived on Thursday. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Investigators are trying to determine how the 5-year-old got ahold of the gun. Several adults were inside the residence when the shooting occurred.

The Kansas City Star reports the case has been forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, which will determine whether criminal charges will be filed.