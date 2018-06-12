Police: Kansas City shooting kills child, wounds 2 adults

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, said a shooting killed a 3-year-old boy and wounded his father and an uncle.

Police say 3-year-old Marcus Haislip III died at a hospital shortly after the gunfire reported about 4 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said the two wounded adults are expected to survive.

Police said the boy and two adult relatives were in a vehicle when a man on foot opened fire on the car. Other details were not immediately available.

There was no immediate word Saturday about any arrests or charges.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the most recent information.]