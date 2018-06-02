Police: KC Girl, 5, said She Drowned Boy Over Crying

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City, Mo., say a 5-year-old girl told social workers that she drowned an 18-month-old boy in the bathtub to get him to stop crying.

Police said Thursday that the toddler's death last week is being investigated as a possible homicide, with the 5-year-old considered a possible suspect.

The toddler died Friday while a teenager was watching several children. An adult had left the home to pick up the father of the boy to take him back to his St. Louis-area home.

Police say the 5-year-old got upset when the toddler wouldn't stop crying so she took him into the bathroom and drowned him.

The girl has not been arrested. The case was referred to the Jackson County's family courts division.