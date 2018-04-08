Police Killing After Car Chase

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two suspects are in custody after St. Louis police officers shot a man to death early Sunday morning. The St. Louis Police Department says officers killed 32-year-old Sterling Kilgore after he pointed handguns at them. The police say officers on patrol noticed a Toyota Camry speeding through city neighborhoods around 2 am Sunday. Police gave chase to the car before it crashed. Police say Kilgore got out of the car and held a handgun in each hand. Officers reportedly fired at him after he pointed the guns at them. Police say Kilgore was found with crack cocaine and a large amount of cash. Police say the other two suspects were then taken into custody.