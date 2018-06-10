Police: Killings in St. Louis city, county may be connected

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police are investigating whether a man who stole a pickup truck after killing a woman and critically wounding a man in St. Louis city is also responsible for a St. Louis County killing.

A utility subcontractor was in an alley to fix a broken street light about 8:30 a.m. Thursday when he saw a man shoot a 52-year-old man in the head.

The suspect, identified by police as being 36, then stole the worker's truck. When police arrived they found that a woman, 29-year-old Keiva Jones, also had been fatally shot in the head near the original crime scene.

A short time later, a man was killed at a St. Louis County gas station. Police suspect the same vehicle stolen in the city was used during the county crime.