Police Looking for Business Burglars

AP-MO--St.Charles-Burgla 02-07 0062 AP-MO--St. Charles-Burglaries St. Charles police seek burglars who struck 10 businesses ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) -- Police in St. Charles are searching for the burglars who struck ten businesses. The burglaries happened late Sunday or early yesterday at businesses on First Capitol Drive, Clark Street, North Fifth and North Kingshighway. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-07-06 0931EST