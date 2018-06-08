Police looking for driver after hit-and-run injures pedestrian

COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers are asking for the public's help in finding the driver of a car that hit a pedestrian Tuesday night and then drove off.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. as the woman was walking across the Highway 63 Connector southbound on-ramp.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Several people witnessed the accident but Traffic Crash Investigators are asking anyone with information call the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.