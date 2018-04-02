Police looking for father of toddler who shot himself

CLAYTON (AP) - St. Louis County police were searching Friday for the father of a 21-month-old boy who fatally shot himself last week after finding a loaded gun.

Police were asking for the public's help in locating the 26-year-old father. His son, Carter Epps, died Aug. 18 after shooting himself at a home in Hanley Hills.

The father was not charged Friday with a crime but is considered a "person of interest" in the case.

Carter's mother was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after the shooting, but released Wednesday after prosecutors said there was not enough evidence at the time to charge her.