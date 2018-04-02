Police looking for man who exposed himself on MU campus

COLUMBIA - A man exposed himself in a parking garage on campus Wednesday at 3:57 p.m., according to the MU Police Department.

Authorities said the man was parked near the Hitt Street Garage and exposed himself while sitting in a blue Cadillac DeVille. The suspect is said to be a male, according to MUPD.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Detective Heckmaster at 573-884-2605.