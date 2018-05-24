Police looking for possible link between shots fired, shooting victim

COLUMBIA - Columbia police are looking for a possible link between a shots-fired call and a shooting victim who showed up at the hospital hours later.

Officers were initially dispatched to the 3700 block of Hermitage Road at 12:36 a.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene and police said a house on Mirtle Grove Court was hit by the gunfire.

As police searched the area, they found a woman in a car at the entrance of Rock Quarry Park at 2002 Grindstone Parkway. The car had a flat tire, its windows were shattered and blood on the inside. She was not injured but police detained her for questioning.

At 2:10 a.m., a local hospital alerted the Columbia Police Department a gunshot victim arrived at the emergency room. Police said it's not clear if the victim is related to the shots fired at Hermitage Road.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're urged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.