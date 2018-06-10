Police Looking for Stolen AC Units

KANSAS CITY - Police are looking for thieves who took ten very large air conditioning units from the roof of a Kansas City discount store. Employees of the Mega Mart discovered the 375-pound units were gone when they tried to turn the air conditioning on when they arrived for work Sunday morning. Store owners are waiting for word on whether insurance will cover the $40,000 loss. Mega Mart vice president Deborah Mann said the thieves couldn't have taken the units from the roof without being seen.