Police looking for suspect in bank robbery

Photo: Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing Central Bank on Nifong Boulevard Friday morning.

According to police, a man came to the bank shortly after 9:30 a.m. and demanded money from a teller. He then took the money and left. No one was hurt.

The incident prompted a brief modified lockdown at nearby schools, including Gentry Middle School and Rock Bridge High School, during which no one was allowed into the buildings. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 10:30 a.m.

If you have information about the suspect or robbery, call the police department at (573) 874-7652 or dialing 311.