Police make arrest in Claudell Lane weapons incident

COLUMBIA - Authorities have made an arrest Monday in relation to two separate incidents with a weapon near the 1000 block of Claudell Lane over the weekend.

Keaveon Zaniyah Harris, 18, of Columbia, was arrested on suspicion of second degree felony robbery and two counts of felony unlawful use of a weapon. He allegedly brandished his weapon on two separate occasions between Saturday and Sunday.

Police responded to a reported weapons incident Sunday afternoon. Harris, with two other suspects, allegedly brandished weapon and took an unspecified amount of money and other items.

During the investigation, police also linked Harris to an incident on Saturday in which he allegedly brandished a weapon at a minor. Both sets of victims are related by family.

When police conducted a search of Harris' home Monday, they found two weapons that were identified by a victim as the ones used in the incidents.

The investigation is still ongoing, and bond has not been set.