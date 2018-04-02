Police make arrest in Tuesday's shooting at Loop Liquor

COLUMBIA – The Columbia Police Department arrested Jeremy Nash, 17, in relation to Tuesday night’s shooting at Loop Liquor on Business Loop 70 East. Nash was arrested at his home at 3102 Alpine Drive for First Degree Assault.

Detectives spoke to a witness who saw a male point a handgun at the male victim. The witness observed Nash handing a handgun to the suspect, which was used to shoot the victim.

Detectives are still looking for the other suspect in this shooting.

The victim was in stable condition Wednesday morning at the hospital.

Nash was also arrested and charged two months ago on Aug. 19 for unlawful use of a weapon. Court documents reveal Nash was in the back seat of a car involved with a drug deal with a loaded .25 caliber handgun. Officers told the court at the time they believed Nash posed a danger to the community because he was 17-years-old and was in the possession of a handgun.

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated to clarify the weapon involved in the August incident.]