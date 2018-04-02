Police: Man accused of stalking laid down in front of woman's truck

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Tuesday evening on suspicion of stalking, after the victim reported finding him in her kitchen.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers arrived at a home on Lynnwood Drive for a report of a protection order violation. The victim said she had received numerous text messages from Rudi Weis earlier in the day, and when she returned home, she found her garage door disabled.

When the victim went to a glass door on the side of the home, she said she saw Weis, 36, standing in her kitchen. When he apparently started walking toward the door, the victim ran to her truck and tried to drive away. As she turned in a cul de sac, however, Weis allegedly laid down in the street in front of her truck. When she tried to drive around, she said he walked in front of her.

Police found Weis in the road near a neighbor's house and arrested him for stalking.