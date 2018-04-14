Police: Man fatally shot in St. Louis store parking lot

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man has died after being shot in the parking lot of a St. Louis grocery store.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a 28-year-old man was shot around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a second man was shot and went to the hospital on his own in critical but stable condition.

According to authorities, the two shootings are related, but they did not say how.