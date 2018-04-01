Police: Man fatally wounded on I-70 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a man was found fatally shot on Interstate 70.

Authorities did not immediately publicly identify the victim, who was found wounded about 3:15 a.m. Saturday and later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Details of the shooting also were not disclosed.

The shooting forced the closure of the freeway's westbound lanes for a couple of hours.