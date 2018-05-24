Police: Man goes to ex-girlfriend's home, stabs her new boyfriend

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police arrested a suspect Tuesday afternoon in connection to an early-morning stabbing.

Police said 24-year-old Brandon Rapier of Jefferson City came to his ex-girlfriend's house early Tuesday morning and confronted her current boyfriend, the victim.

The report said Rapier bashed out the windshield of the victim's car and slashed the car's tires. Police said Rapier then confronted the victim on the porch and stabbed him several times.

The victim went to the hospital with two stab wounds on his left side and one on his left arm, but the report said the injuries weren't life-threatening.

According to the girlfriend, Rapier was upset she had a new boyfriend.

Officers didn't initially find the suspect, but arrested Rapier several hours after the incident, when the Community Action Team received information about his location.

Police submitted several charges against Rapier to the Cole County Prosecutor's Office, including first-degree assault, armed criminal action and property damage.

Rapier was in the Cole County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.