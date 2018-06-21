Police: Man got up from street and shot at women

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating a bizarre shooting after a man got up from lying in the street and shot at two women.

Neither woman was injured. KMOV-TV reports that 36-year-old Kerry Charles Young was charged Monday with three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of shooting a firearm at a motor vehicle.

Police say Young was lying in the street in front of an apartment in north St. Louis when two women tried to avoid him. He allegedly got up, walked to their car and opened fire, but the bullets missed them.