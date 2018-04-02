Police: Man hit pregnant girlfriend with car

SULLIVAN (AP) - An eastern Missouri man is facing charges for allegedly striking his pregnant girlfriend with a car, putting it in reverse, and trying to run down the woman's mother.

KMOV-TV reports that 21-year-old David Lee Bullock was arrested Monday night on Sullivan. He is charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action and third-degree assault and jailed on $50,000 bond. He does not have a listed attorney.

Police say Bullock and his 21-year-old girlfriend argued earlier in the evening. The woman and her mother were outside a motel when they reportedly saw Bullock's car speeding toward them.

Bullock's girlfriend was struck. A witness said Bullock threw the car in reverse and tried to strike her mother. The victim is hospitalized in serious condition.