Police: Man Killed by Officers may have Sought Death

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say a man killed by officers in downtown St. Louis after he struck a police car and fired at officers may have wanted to die. The suspect killed Friday was 21-year-old Mohammad Khaled Alwadi. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that family members told police Alwadi had spoken of committing suicide. Police said seven police officers total fired at Alwadi. Police have not named the injured police officer, who was hurt in the car crash. The 36-year-old officer is in stable condition at a hospital. A relative of Alwadi declined comment to the newspaper, other than to say he was a nice man.